Jadeveon Clowney: I just want to chase the Super Bowl, I think the Browns have a shot

Cleveland has rarely been the top destination for players whose primary priority is seeking a Super Bowl ring, but Jadeveon Clowney says that’s absolutely why he re-signed with the Browns last week.

“I just want to chase that Super Bowl,” Clowney told the Browns’ website. “I think we’ve got a shot at it. We had a great defense last year. We went out and got some more key players on offense and defense, and I feel like we’ve got a shot. I wouldn’t want to do it on another team than the one I played with last year. . . . I know what we can do together, just hoping we can take the next step forward and get where we can get.”

Clowney was on the field for Organized Team Activities, something he said he loves to do.

“I felt great. I missed these guys I told the guys I enjoy this part. It’s exciting for me to be out here, kick it with the guys, spend some time with them,” Clowney said.

For Clowney, who has never played in a Super Bowl, that’s where he hopes the work this offseason will take him.