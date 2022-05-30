Bucs’ Travis Jonsen arrested for DUI

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Travis Jonsen was arrested early this morning for driving under the influence.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Jonsen was arrested by Tampa Police at 3:18 a.m.

Jonsen refused a blood-alcohol test and was booked at 4:56 a.m., and he remains in jail on a $500 bond.

Although he has never appeared in an NFL regular-season game, Jonsen has spent the last two years with the Buccaneers on the practice squad and was expecting to compete for a roster spot this year in training camp. Given his status as a bottom-of-the-roster player, it won’t be surprising if the Buccaneers release Jonsen and he doesn’t get another opportunity. If he does remain in the NFL, he’ll be subject to a potential suspension under the league’s substance-abuse policy.

UPDATE 11:57 a.m. ET: Via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, Bucs GM Jason Licht released the following statement: “We expect all members of our organization to uphold the high standards that have been established. We are aware of the situation regarding Travis Jonsen from earlier this morning and will refrain from further comment at this time while the legal process continues.”