Cardinals’ Jeff Gladney dies at 25

Getty Images

Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney has died at the age of 25.

News of Gladney’s death was first made public by Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor, who played with Gladney at TCU.

“Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand man ain’t too much more I can take man damn,” Reagor wrote on Twitter. “R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please.”

Gladney’s agent Brian Overstreet told the Ft. Worth Star-Telegram that Gladney was killed in a car accident early Monday morning.

“We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” Overstreet said.

Gladney was a 2020 first-round draft pick of the Vikings who started every game but one in his rookie year. He was released before the 2021 season following an assault charge and didn’t play at all last year, but he was found not guilty this offseason and then signed with the Cardinals.