Dak Prescott: We definitely haven’t taken a step back

The Cowboys traded starting receiver Amari Cooper, who had 68 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Starting defensive end Randy Gregory, who had six sacks, an interception and three forced fumbles last season, left in free agency. The Cowboys cut starting right tackle La'el Collins and kicker Greg Zuerlein, and starting left guard Connor Williams and third receiver Cedrick Wilson left in free agency.

On paper, it appears the Cowboys aren’t as good as the 2021 version that won the NFC East.

Then again, this time last year, no one knew Micah Parsons was going to be Micah Parsons. So maybe their draft picks and their unheralded free agent signings are as good or better than the players they are replacing. Time will tell.

But quarterback Dak Prescott isn’t conceding anything. He believes in the players the Cowboys have in the locker room.

“We know what we have in this locker room and we know what we can be,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Talent is one thing, but if you don’t fulfill it, it doesn’t really mean anything. So just from the names and stuff like that, we got young players that just haven’t had a chance to make a name for themselves. I’m excited for those guys to be able to do that and for them to prove people wrong.

“I know what this team has and the men that they have and the coaches and the leadership. We definitely didn’t take a step back. We’re going to continue to get better and that’s what this offseason is about, and that’s what moving forward is.”

The best news for the Cowboys is they were able to keep coordinators Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn, and they still have the most accomplished quarterback in the division.