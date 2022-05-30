Dan Moore: Steelers showed confidence in me, but I have to keep working

Getty Images

The Steelers addressed needs on their offensive line early in free agency by signing Mason Cole and James Daniels to play on the interior this season.

They did not sign or draft any tackles, however, and that leaves Dan Moore on track to start at left tackle again this season. Moore was a fourth-round pick last year and got bumped up to the first team shortly before the start of the regular season.

Moore started 16 games and the Steelers’ lack of moves to find another answer at the position suggests they think his play will continue to improve. Moore said last week that he appreciates that show of confidence.

“I do, but at the same time you got to keep working” Moore said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Obviously I came in and won a job, so somebody can easily come in and do that so I have to keep working.”

Right tackle Chuks Okorafor re-signed with the team in March, so the Steelers will go with continuity on the edges while remaking the center of the line.