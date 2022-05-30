Jameis Winston reportedly is moving with a “visible limp”

Posted by Mike Florio on May 30, 2022, 10:38 AM EDT
Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Week Three
Getty Images

During Week Eight of the 2021 season, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL. He has been cleared to participate in the team’s 2022 Organized Team Activities, and so he is.

But there’s a catch. There’s a limp. A visible one, via Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.football. Underhill noticed the limp during last week’s OTA sessions.

There’s clearly a balance to be struck between getting ready for 2022 and protecting against re-injury or further injury or a new injury as he compensates for the knee. And if Winston has a setback, the next man up is Andy Dalton and then Ian Book. (Taysom Hill has exited the quarterback room for 2022.)

There’s another possible path. The Saints, who tried to trade for Deshaun Watson in March, jump into the eventual bidding for Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Jameis Winston reportedly is moving with a “visible limp”

  2. The Saints most reliable QB is Andy Dalton…
    Dalton is more durable than Jimmy G…
    Baker is a wild card… He won with the Browns while injured so he could be more successful with a better team like the Saints…

  3. He will be fine. It is not his plant leg that is the most important one. If he takes off and runs less because of the injury and a leg brace so what.

    The reciever room got great so passing will not be a problem.

  7. I’ve posted this several times. I still think the best landing spot for Baker Mayfield is New Orleans.

  9. I worried as soon as I heard that he was fully involved in OTAs, and when I saw footage. He’s rushing himself, and he’s not being restrained, as he should be, by the team. Rehabilitation first, then ease back into football, there’s time. Go Jameis Winston, Go Saints!!

  10. Jameis has always walked with a hitch in his giddyup
    #CheckYoTape

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.