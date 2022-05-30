Josh McDaniels: Derek Carr is a great human being and a really smart player

May 30, 2022
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Las Vegas Raiders v Cincinnati Bengals
Last week, the Raiders worked out quarterback Colin Kaepernick for a possible spot on the team’s roster.

When that happened, head coach Josh McDaniels made it clear Las Vegas has no qualms about Derek Carr being the club’s starter, saying that Carr knows how the team feels about him. Carr did sign a three-year extension with the team last month.

So far in the offseason program, McDaniels said he’s enjoyed working with Carr “in every way.”

“He’s a great human being and he’s a really smart football player — and you don’t have to say it five times for him to get it,” McDaniels said in his press conference last week. “There’s a natural way he learns that’s pretty easy as a coach. And he’s a great leader. So his teammates follow him. He’s a competitive guy. He wants to do it the way you want it done, which I love that about him. He knows that I’ll give him some grey, but he doesn’t want the grey. He wants [it to be], ‘Hey, tell me exactly how you want it done. I’m gonna try to do it that way.’

“So, just a great process. Really excited about the time I’ve gotten to spend with him so far. And looking forward to developing that relationship more and more as we go. Very coachable guy, sets the bar high. He’s here early, stays late, does everything you can ask of him.”

Carr set a career high with 4,804 yards passing in 2021, leading the Raiders to a postseason appearance during a tumultuous year. He completed 68.4 percent of his passes with 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

5 responses to “Josh McDaniels: Derek Carr is a great human being and a really smart player

  1. How much has McDaniels really learned from the fiasco in Denver? We’re about to find out.

  2. I’m sure Derek is a fine fellow. But it’s kind of hard to get to the “great human being” level by playing football.

  3. No argument about what Carr can do off the field. I’ve always felt like he’d be a good person to work with young people, or to have some kind of ministry. On the other hand, not everyone likes Tom Brady.

  4. Is it me or is McDaniels trying too hard to sell this guy when he’s already a decent QB?

  5. Mother Teresa was great too but she never took a team deep I to the playoffs.

