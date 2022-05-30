Justin Fields: We don’t have big name wideouts, but we have talent

NFL: MAY 17 Chicago Bears OTA Offseason Workouts
One common theme of the Bears offseason has been those outside the organization criticizing the team for a perceived lack of moves to help quarterback Justin Fields.

Allen Robinson left for the Rams in free agency and the team has not made any splashy moves to replace him at wide receiver. Darnell Mooney is the No. 1 receiver in a group that also includes Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown, Tajae Sharpe, Dante Pettis, and third-round pick Velus Jones.

Those aren’t headline names, but Fields said recently that he thinks the group is talented enough to handle the job.

“We don’t have an Odell [Beckham Jr.] or a Cooper Kupp on our team, but at the end of the day I think if everybody is on their P’s and Q’s, and we’re on top of everything and not making mistakes, the players we have right now are good enough,” Fields said, via Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report. “The front office thinks that, too. The fans outside of the facility, they don’t know what’s going on at practice. Just because we don’t have a big-name guy, doesn’t mean those guys aren’t talented. I have plenty of confidence in myself and my teammates that we’re going to get the job done.”

The proof will come in the fall and a better than expected showing for the Bears offense would be a good sign for Fields’ future in Chicago.

22 responses to “Justin Fields: We don’t have big name wideouts, but we have talent

  6. Boy, what a strong endorsement……. We don’t have any really good receivers, but we have some with “talent”. Get ready for another very long year, Bears fans.

    Bears will be cellar dwellers this year. The Lions actually have some talent and should be able to be a .500 team.

  7. He mentions Cooper Kupp.
    Kupp didn’t come into the league as a star. He made himself into one despite having a quarterback (Jared Goff) who most people didn’t view as “elite”.
    Don’t get discouraged, Bears fans. One of your “no-name” guys has the opportunity to become a “name”.

    _______
    Just don’t understand this Lions off-season hype. It took them 12 weeks to win their first game with Jared Goff and Dan Campbell and both are inexplicably back this season after winning 3 games. A rookie pass rusher and injured receiver is worth 5-6 wins? Reminds me of the Giants hype last year.

  9. This time of year every team is undefeated, but somehow Fields already sounds 0-1.

  10. Don’t worry Bear fans, you only have three more years of Fields until you don’t extend him. But look on the bright side, you have money to sign free agents.

  11. The QB has a lot to do with guys becoming big name receivers. But a young QB’s best friend is a strong defense. If you fall behind in every game and the opposing team knows you have to throw, they can stop your offense, and your QB gets the crap beat out of him. Then you start developing bad habits, and everyone thinks the QB was a bust. The guys like Brady and Montana come around about once every 30 years, so don’t compare everyone to those two guys.

  12. Not writing Fields off. Let’s see what he does without Nagy being a problem.

  13. There is opportunity in the Bears receivers room. A so-called “big name” is no guarantee of performance, only of sucking up salary cap. One or more of these young guys will emerge as Fields’ #1. Success in the NFL does not happen overnight. Bears fans have shown patience, but this journey continues.

  14. Yikes. And yet they still pack the field and cash the checks. The Bears have been garbage for 35 years. Sweetness was the last thing they ever had.

  15. Allen Robinson’s talent is significantly better than “good enough”. Allen Robinson will now most likely become a “big name” receiver. Allen Robinson’s problem in Chicago wasn’t Allen Robinson.

  16. Better to keep your pie hole shut until you perform to the level of your draft status.

  18. Dwayne Haskins, Terrell Pryor, JT Barret, Cardelle Jones, Braxton Miller…. Fields has quite an accomplished list of Ohio State quarterbacks to follow

  21. neverdieeasy says:
    May 30, 2022 at 12:24 pm

    Well, let’s look at their standings since 2000.

  22. 2001- 13-3
    2005- 11-5
    2006: 13-3 Lost in the Super Bowl
    2010: 11-5
    2018: 12-4
    2020: 8-8 still made the playoffs.

Leave a Reply

