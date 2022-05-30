Trevor Lawrence: Christian Kirk is really quarterback friendly

Getty Images

The Jaguars raised some eyebrows in March when they signed receiver Christian Kirk to a four-year deal worth $72 million that could escalate to $84 million.

But the early returns on Kirk’s addition have been pretty strong, according to Kirk’s new quarterback.

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence said during the first week of OTAs that Kirk has been great to work with.

“Just from a football IQ sense, I think he’s really quarterback friendly,” Lawrence said in his press conference. “The way he sees the field, different coverages unfold, the way he runs his routes, I just think he’s quarterback friendly. And then obviously his speed is something that we really needed and it’s going to help us a lot. You guys saw today, he can fly and locate a ball, all those things.”

Though Kirk has never reached 1,000 yards receiving in his career, he did lead the Cardinals with 77 receptions and 982 yards last season.

In 56 games since the Cardinals selected him in the second round of the 2018 draft, Kirk has 236 catches for 2,902 yards with 17 touchdowns. If the Jaguars become competitive offensively in 2022, Kirk should be a significant reason why.