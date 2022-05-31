Andy Reid: Chiefs rookie George Karlaftis goes 100 miles an hour, we had to slow him down

Getty Images

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is already loving what he’s seeing from first-round defensive end George Karlaftis.

Reid said that in the first few offseason practices, Karlaftis has already distinguished himself with his intensity.

“He goes 100 miles an hour,” Reid said, via ESPN. “Walk-throughs, everything. We had to slow him down. He moves around well when he’s in space. He’s got good hands, it looks like . . . but that motor is probably the thing that jumps out at you. He goes and goes.”

Karlaftis said that’s the way he likes to play.

“Relentless,” Karlaftis said of his playing style. “I get after the quarterback. I stop the run. I feel like I’m a three‐down player, I’m an all‐around player that can do anything and everything that’s asked of him, so I think I bring that to the table. I feel like I’m very, very consistent. I feel like my best football is ahead of me.”

The Chiefs are expecting a lot of good football ahead for Karlaftis, on the practice field and on Sundays.