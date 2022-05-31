Another lawsuit has been filed against Deshaun Watson

Posted by Mike Florio on May 31, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson
Getty Images

As Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and his legal team await word from the NFL as potential discipline arising from 22 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions, there’s now a 23rd.

Via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com, a new lawsuit has been filed against Watson. Per the complaint, the plaintiff “changed her mind about filing a lawsuit after watching the HBO Real Sports piece.”

It makes an already staggering number of claimants against Watson just a little more staggering. And it gives the NFL a new claim to evaluate as it decides what to do with Watson.

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking toward the question of whether the disciplinary process can be completed before the opening of training camp or, at the latest, when Week One rolls around. With Commissioner Roger Goodell taking paid leave off the table in late March, Watson is eligible to practice and to play until the league says otherwise.

Permalink 51 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

51 responses to “Another lawsuit has been filed against Deshaun Watson

  1. Oh, so this woman didn’t have an issue until the TV told her to be mad. Got it.

  3. DWatson might not see the field at all this year..And The Browns are still looking like that organization that just loves dysfunction.

  5. More and more, either the Grand Jury was sleeping on this entire case or things got settled with the crucial people in the equation.

  7. I don’t know but why did the Browns sign this guy to begin with! He has more legal issues than anyone! Wouldn’t of been better to just resign Baker and do without the headache?

  8. kevines255 says:
    May 31, 2022 at 5:48 pm
    Oh, so this woman didn’t have an issue until the TV told her to be mad. Got it.

    15Rate This
    ————————————————————-
    That’s one way to look at it. Another way to look at it is when you see faces and emotions it is different than just reading about it. Actually seeing the emotions of the women on HBO could have encouraged her to stand up as well.

  11. 22 to 23 is not really a difference. With anything over zero already unacceptable there is not much point in quibbling over numbers north of 20.

  12. What a dumpster fire organization. How can you give a player that much guaranteed with all these cases? Baker isn’t an elite QB but he’s good enough to win you games. Watson’s probably not going to to have played for 3 years before he takes his first snap in Cleveland.

  13. Hard to imagine the Browns paying him a dime if he’s not allowed to play. The contract should have provisions based upon the outcome of the civil suits. Stupid move signing him in the first place. Just leaves the team in limbo. He will be suspended but for how long.
    Oh, I forgot he had one good year 2 years ago.

  14. I’m not going to lie, Buzbee’s explanation why he first turned this case away only to finally agree to take it on is bizarre to me. It doesn’t exonerate Watson, but it’s not a good look.

  16. Why does a man need a personal massage therapist in multiple cities? What other player has such an arrangement? And why are those who defend him so quick to label the women as gold-diggers. If even one of the women is telling the truth, that PROVES DeeShawn is a slimeball and should be booted from the sport for life.

  17. If I was Baker, I wouldn’t set foot on the field for the Browns ever again. If Watson gets suspended for half the season, whole season, whatever… don’t play a single down for the Brownies. Dude did the best he could with a bum shoulder, showing alot of grit, and THIS is how he’s repaid?

  18. Oh, so this woman didn’t have an issue until the TV told her to be mad. Got it.
    —–
    Seriously, that’s what you’re brain came up with and you felt it fit to repeat?

  19. Had he committed a homicide, all would be forgotten and he would be en route to Canton to join Ray and Orenthal,

  20. It is pointless to do anything until all of his cases are resolved. There is the potential of damning evidence, perjury, etc that may make the NFL decide they don’t want him back in league. It would look really bad for NFL, but that has never stopped them before, to suspended him, call it all resolved then see something from the civil cases that they should have done this and can’t go back on it because of the CBA.

  21. Roethlisberger got a four game suspension for one accuser. Watson should get four games for each of his.

  22. Quarter of a billion dollars guaranteed. That was the Browns giving a big middle finger to the league with setting the bar this high. Now Goodell is in his office laughing at you guys.

  24. The Browns currently have one the best backup QBS in the league. Should Deshaun play before the cases are settled be ready for nuggets of information that make the league and the browns look foolish for having Watson suited up.

  26. How does the highest guaranteed contract player and the most, classless organization in sports live with themselves? What a dumpster fire. Feel sorry for Browns fans.

  28. When there are a possible few hundred thousands to be made as part of a financial settlement, why not throw another name in the hat.

    The more and more I hear about this, it looks nothing more than a money grab opportunity. Watson could easily have settled this outside court, but the fact that he is willing to fight to clear his name looks like the fault is more on the accusers and there was no clear evidence provided for the jury to hold him accountable .

    So it’s an easy open and shirt case.

  30. What is the NFL waiting for?

    Just suspend him already.

    IF for nothing else, for hiring the wrong attorney and dragging this thing out needlessly.

  31. Browns ownership and management is awful, Watson is awful. All Mayfield did was give them their first playoff win in 30 years after playing for two of the all-time worst coaching regimes without complaint.

    Here’s hoping Mayfield takes the high road, does whatever is asked of him, and comes out looking as good as he is compared to the creeps listed above.

  33. Please tell me #23 has more text messages from Watson. *fingers crossed!*

  34. Just keep applying he pressure that is what these folks will do until DW pays out some money. DW is an idiot though, and the browns well they are the brouns.

  35. “ßlΘΘÐwε®K says:
    May 31, 2022 at 6:19 pm
    If I was Baker, I wouldn’t set foot on the field for the Browns ever again.”

    That would cost Baker $18+ million…

  37. Will never understand why Browns committed so much to Watson. Even if somehow all 22 (now 23) are lying, and all agreed to consensual sex (and I doubt that’s the case), the mere fact that he hired 40+ masseuse from Instagram with the aim of sex, while they’re on a job, is not the brightest move. And this is who the Browns want to guarantee a quarter of billion dollars to be the face of the franchise!? Not sure who is dummier, Watson or the Browns.

  38. “the fact that he is willing to fight to clear his name”

    Means he’s no different than any other serial abuser. Not one of them are honest with anyone, least of all themselves.

    Ravi Zacharias hit one of his accusers with a RICO lawsuit and spent almost one million dollars taking her to court. And it turned out in the end…Ravi was nothing but a liar and his victim was telling the truth the whole time.

  39. The thing is there were multiple teams seeking to trade for Watson. It’s like they are all so blinded by his ability that they don’t even care about what he did — a story that’s repeated probably every day with elite athletes all over the place.

  40. How does an NFL franchise dig itself out of a $230M hole? This just goes to show you that money does not make people smart or decent.

  41. Thanks Cleveland! Thanks for the draft picks, taking Watson and all his legal issues. Remember folks, Watson signed a new contract in Houston, then just a few months later demanded a trade, quit on the Texans, quit on his teammates, quit on his fans, and lost most if not all of his sponsors!

    If Watson is suspended for the 2022 season, as soon as the 2023 season is over, he will want an extension, because he will not want to play with just two years left on his contract, just like Murry and the Cards.

    Thank God Watson is Cleveland’s nightmare for years to come! Cleveland is the worst franchise in all of sports, IMHO!

  42. 23? Okay, now maybe we should actually take this seriously.

    — Cleveland Browns Front Office

  43. I sure hope he hasn’t frequented any massage parlors in the Cleveland area yet! How long will it be before some new allegations pop up!

  46. I hope he never sees the field in Cleveland. Would serve them right for making a guaranteed gamble on a person that clearly has bigger issues. Browns be the Browns.

  47. Can’t wait till the Cleveland Browns fans file a lawsuit against him for sucking up all the cap space and $$$&

  48. Dissolve the Browns, and the city of Cleveland. Watson should be in prison.

  50. texinutah says:
    May 31, 2022 at 6:11 pm
    Hard to imagine the Browns paying him a dime if he’s not allowed to play. The contract should have provisions based upon the outcome of the civil suits. Stupid move signing him in the first place. Just leaves the team in limbo. He will be suspended but for how long.
    Oh, I forgot he had one good year 2 years ago.
    —————————————————————————————————————
    I’m not defending Watson’s actions off the field. I would argue your statement about his play on the field though. To say that he had one good year, two years ago could only be said by someone who doesn’t watch football. He only missed one season. I suppose you think he was mediocre the two seasons prior to that. He was selected to the Pro Bowl each of those.

  51. FREE BAKER already!

    The Browns KNEW this guys character was sketchy and they WANTED him no matter what…
    Baker deserves so MUCH better than that team!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.