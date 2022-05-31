Another lawsuit has been filed against Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

As Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and his legal team await word from the NFL as potential discipline arising from 22 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions, there’s now a 23rd.

Via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com, a new lawsuit has been filed against Watson. Per the complaint, the plaintiff “changed her mind about filing a lawsuit after watching the HBO Real Sports piece.”

It makes an already staggering number of claimants against Watson just a little more staggering. And it gives the NFL a new claim to evaluate as it decides what to do with Watson.

Meanwhile, the clock is ticking toward the question of whether the disciplinary process can be completed before the opening of training camp or, at the latest, when Week One rolls around. With Commissioner Roger Goodell taking paid leave off the table in late March, Watson is eligible to practice and to play until the league says otherwise.