Bill Belichick has “founding father of scouting” Ron Wolf watching Patriots practice

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 31, 2022, 11:24 AM EDT
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick asked one of the most experienced personnel men in football to come to the team’s offseason practice.

Ron Wolf, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015 for his long tenure as a scout and personnel executive, most notably as general manager of the Packers for a decade, was in New England for Organized Team Activities.

Ron’s awesome. He’s one of the founding fathers of scouting. One of that group. Gil Brandt. His experience in Oakland with Al Davis and of course the Packers,” Belichick said, via Phil Perry of NBCSportsBoston.com. “He gives a great perspective . . . totally unbiased . . . very interesting to get what he thinks because there’s no bias for one reason or another.”

The 83-year-old Wolf has been largely retired for the last two decades, but he does some consulting work with NFL teams, and Belichick sees Wolf’s as a brain worth picking.

12 responses to “Bill Belichick has “founding father of scouting” Ron Wolf watching Patriots practice

  1. I wonder what Ron would say about walking away from the best QB to ever touch a football

  2. Belichick has always shown proper respect to the founders. Like that time he came and spent 5-10 minutes with Berman after winning the Super Bowl. His shout out to Brandt, Wolf, Al Davis and he always held Walsh to the highest praise. He was one of few defensive coordinators to crack Walsh’s (and Mntana’s) code

  4. Ron Wolf was there because his son Eliot is the Director of Scouting on the Pats staff.

  6. Doesn’t his son or grandson, Elliot, now work for the Pats? This doesn’t seem like a ‘favor’ or a paid gig, more like a HOF family member happy to help his family do his job better.

  8. Jedi mind tricks to perfection by BB.

    They probably had a good laugh about how we tricked the Bills into drafting a punter.

    We don’t even let them use one.

  9. Tom Brady says:
    May 31, 2022 at 11:34 am
    I wonder what Ron would say about walking away from the best QB to ever touch a football
    —-
    He didn’t walk away from Joe Montana.

  10. The man who traded for Brett Favre and helped restore the Packers to glory. Wolf is the GOAT.

  11. Is going to give BB pointers on drafting WR’s so he doesn’t get anymore NKeal Harry’s ?

  12. The Steelers simply don’t win 4 Super Bowls in the 70s without Bill Nunn.

    Nunn was sports editor of the nationally distributed PITTSBURGH COURIER, one of the nation’s top papers with tremendous reach.

    NFL teams weren’t scouting small Black schools so Nunn did.

    He guilt tripped the Steelers into scouting them and he so impressed him, they hired him.

    Guys like Mel Blount, L.C Greenwood, Ernie Holmes and Donnie Shell, who joined Nunn in Canton recently, all came via the newspaperman turned crusader turned sxout….Bill Nunn!

