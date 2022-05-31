Buccaneers add Akiem Hicks, which likely closes the door on Ndamukong Smh

Getty Images

For the Bucs, “Hello, Hicks” likely means, “See ya, Suh.”

The Buccaneers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. The contract is worth “up to” $10 million.

The development likely means that Ndamukong Suh won’t be back for a fourth season with the Bucs. The second overall pick in the 2010 draft, Suh has played for the Lions, Dolphins, Rams, and Bucs.

He appeared in Super Bowl LIII with the Rams, and he won Super Bowl LV with the Bucs.

Hicks joined the Bears in 2016. He was a third-round pick of the Saints in 2012. He spent part of the 2015 season with the Patriots, following a trade from New Orleans.