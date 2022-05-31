Bucs cut Travis Jonsen after DUI arrest

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Travis Jonsen was arrested for driving under the influence yesterday, and he’s out of a job today.

Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles confirmed Jonsen is cut today.

As is usually the case, marginal players can’t get away with the same off-field misconduct that star players get away with. A Pro Bowler who drives drunk will likely be suspended, but not cut. Jonsen, however, has never played in a regular-season game in his two seasons in Tampa, and he had no margin for error off the field.

Jonsen will be subject to a potential NFL suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy, but that’s likely moot because he’s unlikely ever to play for an NFL team again.