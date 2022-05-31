Cody White on Sheldon White joining Steelers front office: Always great to have family

Getty Images

The Steelers are bringing in a couple of new faces to their personnel department with Omar Khan moving up to the General Manager position, but one Steelers player is already very familiar with one of the hires.

Wide receiver Cody White‘s father Sheldon is joining the team as the director of pro scouting. The younger White said it is “definitely not awkward” to have his father working for the team because both men know they have jobs to do that are separate from their family ties.

He noted that those family ties have an upside as well.

“It’s definitely crazy, but it’s always great to have family and somebody that you know in the office always,” White said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He was with the Lions for a long time, so for him to be able to come here and get that position is big for him. I’m excited for him.”

White played 15 games for the Steelers last season and caught five passes for 33 yards while also playing on special teams. His father played 72 games over six seasons with the Giants, Lions, and Bengals. He started working in a scouting role for the Lions in 1997 when former Steelers G.M. Kevin Colbert worked for the team and has also worked for Michigan State.