Dede Westbrook working out for Vikings

Getty Images

Wide receiver Dede Westbrook appeared in 15 games for the Vikings last season and he may be back with Minnesota soon.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Westbrook is working out for the team on Tuesday. Rapoport adds that other teams have shown interest in the wideout and he’s likely to sign with someone in the next few days.

Westbrook caught 10 passes for 68 yards for the Vikings last season. He also averaged 8.3 yards on 22 punt returns and was credited with one tackle.

The Vikings have Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and K.J. Osborn at the top of the receiver depth chart. If Westbrook signs, he’ll join Bisi Johnson, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and sixth-round pick Jalen Nailor in bids for depth roles in Minnesota.