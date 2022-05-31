DeMarcus Lawrence aiming to become team sacks leader again

Getty Images

DeMarcus Lawrence had 35 sacks, 49 quarterback hits and 29 tackles for loss combined in his Pro Bowl seasons of 2017 and 2018. In 39 games since, he has a total of 14.5 sacks, 33 quarterback hits, 26 tackles for loss and no Pro Bowls.

Lawrence, 30, has led the team in sacks only once the past three seasons. Micah Parsons had 13 as a rookie last season when Lawrence played only seven games because of a broken foot.

“Become the sack leader again,” Lawrence said of his goals, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “I let a rookie show me up last year. . . . Shoutout to my boy, Micah, but restate my dominance. Let everybody know that I’m coming, how I feel, and the type of respect I’m going to demand when I step on that field.”

For the first time in five years, Lawrence is fully participating in the offseason program instead of rehabbing. He expects that to help him in 2022.

“Yeah, I feel like I’m in better shape,” Lawrence said. “I feel like this offseason has been one of the most serious ones for me, just all about being healthy and taking care of the body and doing rigorous trainings and stuff and different workouts.”