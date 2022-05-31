DeMaurice Smith sees a major drop in compensation

Getty Images

NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, whose time in the job is moving toward a conclusion, has experienced a major drop in compensation from one fiscal year to the next.

Via Liz Mullen of Sports Business Journal, the NFLPA’s most recent financial statement for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2022 shows that Smith’s salary fell from $4.462 million in the year ending February 28, 2021 to $2.72 million.

Smith’s counterpart, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, reportedly makes more than $60 million per year.

The NFLPA’s financial records also show that it has more than $1 billion in assets.

The disclosure comes at a time when Smith’s specific status with the union isn’t known. His contract was due to expire in March 2022. He has said this term will be his last. His new contract potentially will be as short as one year in duration.