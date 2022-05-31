DeMaurice Smith sees a major drop in compensation

NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith, whose time in the job is moving toward a conclusion, has experienced a major drop in compensation from one fiscal year to the next.

Via Liz Mullen of Sports Business Journal, the NFLPA’s most recent financial statement for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2022 shows that Smith’s salary fell from $4.462 million in the year ending February 28, 2021 to $2.72 million.

Smith’s counterpart, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, reportedly makes more than $60 million per year.

The NFLPA’s financial records also show that it has more than $1 billion in assets.

The disclosure comes at a time when Smith’s specific status with the union isn’t known. His contract was due to expire in March 2022. He has said this term will be his last. His new contract potentially will be as short as one year in duration.

6 responses to “DeMaurice Smith sees a major drop in compensation

  1. NFL ownership hopes he stays in charge for 20 more years. They fleece the players time and time again.

  3. What does he actually achieve for NFLPA??
    Under his leadership NFLPA quibbles about less practice, 17/18 game seasons while the NFL mocks the NFLPA by announcing MASSIVE increases in broadcasting rights just 1-2 weeks after the last CBA. Smith seems either crooked or incompetent.

  4. What has Smith done for the players?
    I could do as good a job as he does, for half th3 salary.
    “Yes Roger, what do you want? OK, tell me where to sign. And throw me a couple of minor bones so I don’t look too bad”.

    The players need to find better representatives.

  6. How is he a “counterpart” of the Commissioner of the NFL? He is the leader of a Union that should not exist. Why do a group of multi-millionaires need a Union?

