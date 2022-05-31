DeVante Parker praises Mac Jones’ leadership

USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins used eight different starting quarterbacks during DeVante Parker‘s seven seasons there. He caught passes from Ryan Tannehill, Jay Cutler, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen and Tua Tagovailoa among others.

So, there isn’t much Parker hasn’t seen at quarterback, and the Patriots receiver likes what he has seen out of Mac Jones thus far.

“He’s a leader. He’s a young guy, but he’s vocal as a leader. That’s what this team needs,” Parker said following Tuesday’s workout, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “I’ve been out here (only) a few weeks, but I see it.”

Jones led the sprint workout the Patriots went through early in Tuesday’s session, via Guregian, and he was among the last to leave the field.

Jones and Parker are spending a lot of time working on developing a rapport, especially on the long ball.

“If he likes what he sees,” said Parker, “it builds up confidence in him, to have confidence in me to throw the ball up.”