Diontae Johnson back with Steelers Tuesday

Posted by Josh Alper on May 31, 2022, 12:31 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 16 AFC Wild Card - Steelers at Chiefs
Getty Images

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson didn’t take part in the Steelers’ OTAs last week, but there won’t be any questions about his whereabouts this week.

Pictures and video from Tuesday’s on-field work show Johnson in uniform and going through drills with the rest of the team.

No reason was given for Johnson’s absence last week, but a report last month indicated that Johnson is skipping voluntary work because he’s looking for a new contract. Johnson responded to that with a tweet saying not to “believe everything you see” without elaborating on any contractual matters.

Johnson has 254 catches for 2,764 yards and 20 touchdowns through his first three NFL seasons. He’s on track for unrestricted free agency next year if he does not sign a new conract with hem,

