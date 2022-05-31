Doug Pederson: I like the way Christian Kirk works and practices

Getty Images

New Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk is making a solid early impression.

Last week, quarterback Trevor Lawrence called Kirk “really quarterback friendly,” praising the receiver’s football IQ.

Kirk and Lawrence haven’t been working together for long, but head coach Doug Pederson said on Tuesday that Kirk has been learning and picking up the offense.

“He and Trevor seem to be getting a little bit better each and every day from being on the same page,” Pederson said in his press conference. “I just like the way he works, the way he practices. He’s a good role model for the young guys. He doesn’t say a lot when he’s out there, he just goes about his business. And he’s been real steady that way.”

Kirk’s four-year, $72 million deal that can escalate to $84 million made some question the Jaguars’ signing, considering the receiver has never reached 1,000 yards in a season. But after leading the Cardinals with 77 catches and 982 yards last year, Kirk appears primed for a big Year Five with Jacksonville.