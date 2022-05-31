Ja’Marr Chase wants and expects to top what he did last season

Getty Images

Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase wrote his rookie goals on his mirror, so they would stare him in the face every day. He won offensive rookie of the year honors with 81 receptions, an NFL-rookie record 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.

He already has two goals written on his mirror for this season.

“I’m not going to say what they are, but I don’t think they’re hard,” Chase said, via Jay Morrison of TheAthletic.com. “They’re a little more than last year, like catches and yards. I’ve still got to find my touchdown minimum.

“I’ll give y’all the list maybe before training camp.”

Few standout rookie receivers have improved their numbers their second season, but Chase’s former college teammate, Justin Jefferson, did. The Vikings receiver had 20 more catches, 216 more yards and three more touchdowns last season than he did in his rookie season of 2020.

Chase expects to do the same.

“Last year I was just out there running routes, having fun again,” Chase said. “Now I’ve got all the small details down, like learning how to set people up before the next route. And I feel more comfortable with the offense. Maybe I can move around a little more when we see different things on film. I feel like all of that’s going to make me a lot better this year.”