Jeff Gladney’s girlfriend also died in Monday morning wreck

Posted by Charean Williams on May 31, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney and his girlfriend, Andrea Mercedes Palacios, were the two people killed in an early Monday morning wreck. Palacios was 26. Gladney was 25.

The sheriff’s report, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, indicates Gladney and Palacios were in a vehicle that was “speeding and clipped the second vehicle from behind” on the service road of a Dallas freeway. The speeding vehicle lost control and struck a pier beam just before 2:30 a.m. Monday, overturning into a grassy area.

Neither occupant in the second vehicle was injured.

The Cardinals and Vikings released statements Monday after learning of Gladney’s death.

The Cardinals signed Gladney on March 17.

“We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing,” the Cardinals said in their statement. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

The Vikings, who made Gladney a first-round choice in 2020, shared similar condolences.

“We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney,” the team wrote on social media. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon.”

8 responses to “Jeff Gladney’s girlfriend also died in Monday morning wreck

  1. No reason to shed tears here. As I also noted yesterday, he was likely at fault and indeed he culled himself and someone else. I hope the victims in the second car are okay.

  2. I see this all the time… young people driving reckless, weaving in and out of lanes almost clipping cars from behind… Sad. Slow Down

  3. There’s an Irish saying. The man who made time, made plenty of it. What was so urgent, he had to be speeding at 2am? What a waste of potential. What a waste of life.

  5. Young, dumb, and lots of cash will do that. Bet you her family sues his estate.

  6. lasersepi says:
    May 31, 2022 at 5:27 pm
    Your comment reminds me of the song Chop Suey by Systems of a Down. They say it’s about how some people say when certain people die, such as drug addicts, it’s deserved. They were still just 25 and 26 with families and friends, it’s still sad. Unfortunately, this probably won’t open eyes for others as people especially in their 20’s tend to think they’re invincible.

  7. overlyobservant says:
    May 31, 2022 at 5:57 pm

    Very sad. Nothing good happens after midnight…
    Not true. Some of the best times of my life happened after midnight.
    Driving excessively fast or under the influence was never on the agenda though.

  8. Wafflestomp says:
    May 31, 2022 at 6:19 pm
    Let me guess….. at the Waffle House?

