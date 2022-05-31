Jeff Gladney’s girlfriend also died in Monday morning wreck

USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney and his girlfriend, Andrea Mercedes Palacios, were the two people killed in an early Monday morning wreck. Palacios was 26. Gladney was 25.

The sheriff’s report, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, indicates Gladney and Palacios were in a vehicle that was “speeding and clipped the second vehicle from behind” on the service road of a Dallas freeway. The speeding vehicle lost control and struck a pier beam just before 2:30 a.m. Monday, overturning into a grassy area.

Neither occupant in the second vehicle was injured.

The Cardinals and Vikings released statements Monday after learning of Gladney’s death.

The Cardinals signed Gladney on March 17.

“We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing,” the Cardinals said in their statement. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss.”

The Vikings, who made Gladney a first-round choice in 2020, shared similar condolences.

“We are saddened by the tragic death of former Viking Jeff Gladney,” the team wrote on social media. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends, as well as the Arizona Cardinals organization and Jeff’s current and former teammates and coaches who are mourning his life lost much too soon.”