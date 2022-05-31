Jody Fortson signs ERFA tender with Chiefs

Getty Images

Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson‘s return to the team became a done deal when the team tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent earlier this year, but it didn’t become official until Tuesday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that Fortson has signed that tender. That may indicate that he’s close to making a return from the torn Achilles that ended his 2021 season.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said recently that Fortson has a chance of returning before the end of OTAs. That phase runs through next week and the team has a mandatory minicamp starting on June 14.

Fortson spent time on the practice squad in Kansas City for a couple of years before making his regular season debut last year. He had five catches for 47 yards and two touchdowns in six games before his injury.