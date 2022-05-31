Ken Dorsey: My relationship with Josh Allen is a chance to hit the ground running

USA TODAY Sports

When Brian Daboll left the Bills to become the Giants head coach, Buffalo elected to promote Ken Dorsey from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator.

It was a practical move to keep continuity in a thriving offense, particularly with an ascending young signal-caller in Josh Allen.

Dorsey had been Allen’s position coach since 2019, adding passing game coordinator to his title in 2021.

Dorsey said in a press conference on Tuesday that his established connection with Allen is a critical factor in getting the offense ready for 2022.

“My relationship with Josh and having a good feel for him on how he reacts to things and the things he likes the things he doesn’t like; I think all that’s really important,” Dorsey said, via Chris Brown of the Bills’ website. “It’s a great opportunity to just kind of hit the ground running because there’s not that feel out period of like trying to figure out, how does he see this or, versus how do I see it.

“I think we’re both extremely competitive and we both have a similar philosophy in we’ll both want to do whatever it takes to help our team win. Whatever role that is, whatever we have to do, that’s the thing I love about Josh is like he’s got that mentality.”

Dorsey is taking over an offense that finished third in points scored and fifth in total yards in 2021.