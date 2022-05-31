Kenny Pickett: I didn’t think I’d walk in and be the starter

Posted by Myles Simmons on May 31, 2022
NFL: MAY 25 Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workouts
Getty Images

The Steelers drafted quarterback Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick of this year’s draft and he’s slated to take over as the team’s starter sooner than later.

But that day has not yet come.

Pickett has been working as the third-team quarterback so far in OTAs, as observed by reporters on the Steelers’ beat, behind Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.

But Pickett’s early status with the team is no surprise to him.

“I didn’t think I was going to walk in and be the 1,” Pickett said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “It’s kind of what I was expecting, just come in here and earn everything I get.”

Head coach Mike Tomlin has said that Pickett will get a chance to compete for the starting role. And as the quarterback widely regarded as the most pro ready in the 2022 draft class, Pickett should be working with the starters at some point before the season begins.

But at this point, it appears the Steelers won’t push Pickett into anything before he’s ready.

2 responses to “Kenny Pickett: I didn’t think I’d walk in and be the starter

  1. as if the Steelers will keep him behind Delmer and Hogwallop fifteen minutes into camp..

  2. One of the juiciest rumors coming out of the draft was that Steelers ownership made that pick out of fear of passing on another Pitt QB (Marino). Was Pickett really two rounds better than the next QB taken?

