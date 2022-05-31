Leo Chenal signs rookie deal

Getty Images

Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal posted a photo on social media of him signing his four-year rookie deal.

His signing leaves only second-round receiver Skyy Moore and fourth-round cornerback Joshua Williams unsigned. The team previously signed seven other draft picks.

Kansas City made Chenal a third-round draft choice. He is expected to step in at strongside linebacker, joining Willie Gay Jr. and Nick Bolton in the starting lineup at the position.

In 25 games at Wisconsin, Chenal made 178 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, an interception and three forced fumbles.