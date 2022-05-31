Lions claim John Cominsky off waivers, cut Aldrick Rosas

The Lions have claimed defensive lineman John Cominsky off waivers.

The Lions cut kicker Aldrick Rosas to make room for the arrival of Cominsky to the 90-player roster.

The Falcons waived Cominsky last week, saving them $965,000 against the salary cap.

Cominsky appeared in only four games for the Falcons last year, seeing action on 13 defensive snaps and 38 on special teams. He finished the season with a pair of tackles, one of which was for a loss.

Cominsky received his most playing time in 2020, when he appeared in 13 games with one start. That season he also had a sack with three tackles for loss and three quarterback hits.

In three seasons since the Falcons made him a fourth-round choice Cominsky has appeared in 27 games with one start. He has 41 total tackles with 1.5 sacks.

2 responses to “Lions claim John Cominsky off waivers, cut Aldrick Rosas

  1. The Lions are not going to do anything with Goff as their QB. If Stafford was still there they might be an above .500 team. Stafford also wouldn’t have a Superbowl ring. Where is the goofy guy that said Patricia and Quinn are not going anywhere? The Lions are on their seventh decade with only one playoff win in the books.

  2. Not sure what 1.5 sacks over 27 games is going to do. Very underwhelming.

