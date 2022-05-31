Malcolm Butler: I have a lot to prove

Getty Images

Cornerback Malcolm Butler has not played in a game since the end of the 2020 season and he knows that has created some doubts about what he will bring to the Patriots secondary this year.

Butler was set to play for the Cardinals last season, but retired in late August and returned to the Patriots after being released by Arizona earlier this year. The move brings Butler back to the team where he made his initial mark in the NFL and he said on Tuesday that he knows he has to show everyone that he can still play at a high level.

“A lot. I have a lot to prove, especially to myself,” Butler said, via NBCSportsBoston.com. “If I do it to myself, I prove it to my teammates at the same time. That’s why I’m working hard every day and trying to stay focused on where I am.”

Butler should get plenty of opportunities to supply proof of his continued productivity heading into the season and his role on the New England defense come the regular season will let us know if the team thinks he’s still got it.