Mason Crosby: There’s a high expectation with Rich Bisaccia

USA TODAY Sports

After a poor year on special teams capped by a particularly bad performance in a playoff loss to San Francisco, the Packers hired Rich Bisaccia to be their special teams coordinator.

Having done that job well for several teams before his successful stint as Las Vegas’ interim head coach last year, Bisaccia is expected to help turn things around for Green Bay.

Packers longtime kicker Mason Crosby already has a favorable impression of his new coordinator.

“I have a lot of respect and a lot of love for Rich,” Crosby said on Tuesday, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “There’s a high expectation and you can feel it in our meetings already, just guys needing to know exactly what they’re doing at a high level and be responsible for that.”

Crosby missed nine field goal attempts and a pair of extra points in the regular season, plus another field goal in the playoffs. Those numbers should significantly improve with a consistent operation under Bisaccia’s leadership.