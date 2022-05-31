Matt LaFleur on David Bakhtiari: It was always our plan to hold him from this time of year

USA TODAY Sports

After tearing his ACL late in the 2020 season, Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari missed nearly all of 2021.

He was able to start and play 40 percent of Green Bay’s offensive snaps in the Week 18 loss to Detroit. But Bakhtiari was inactive for the team’s playoff loss to San Francisco a couple of weeks later.

Now during the Packers’ OTA, Bakhtiari has not been fully participating in the club’s team drills. Instead, he’s been working on the side — something head coach Matt LaFleur said is just a part of the team’s process.

“Our plan all along was to kind of hold him from this time of the year and make sure he’s continuing to get stronger and ready to go, hopefully, for training camp,” LaFleur said in his Tuesday press conference.

LaFleur was asked if Bakhtiari’s close and he pointed out that the left tackle played in a game last year. LaFleur didn’t quite say there was no concern over Bakhtiari, but again pointed to what time of year it is.

“We just thought that, yeah, this is a guy that’s played a lot of ball and it’s best to hold him from this portion of it,” LaFleur said.

Bakhtiari is a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. He turns 31 at the end of September.