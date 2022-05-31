Rasul Douglas: Contract feels good, but you’ve just got to keep working

Posted by Josh Alper on May 31, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT
Expectations weren’t too high when cornerback Rasul Douglas joined the Packers last season, but he wound up being a very welcome addition to the defense.

Douglas was signed off the Cardinals practice squad with the Packers thin at corner with Jaire Alexander out and he intercepted five passes in 12 games after joining the team. He returned two of those picks for touchdowns and made a strong enough impression on his new team that the Packers re-signed him to a three-year, $21 million deal.

“It feels good, but I mean, nothing’s ever . . . you know what I’m saying?” Douglas said, via the team’s website. “A contract means a contract, but at any time, if you’re not doing what you’re supposed to be doing, they can let you go. You’ve just got to keep working.”

Douglas only had five interceptions in his first 60 NFL games with the Eagles and Panthers, so last year’s performance was a surprising one. The Packers are banking on it being the start of a strong run.

  1. His comment if your not doing what your supposed to be doing, they can let you go. The other side of a contract does not look that way. Guaranteed money is the only way. Boys, get you a good agent!

