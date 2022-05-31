Report: Colts are expected to promote Morocco Brown

Posted by Charean Williams on May 31, 2022, 3:36 PM EDT
Colts executive Morocco Brown is staying in Indianapolis after a busy offseason of interviews. The team is rewarding Brown with a promotion, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports.

Brown most recently drew interest from the Eagles, interviewing for the assistant General Manager job.

He also interviewed with the Bears and Steelers for General Manager jobs this offseason and has previously interviewed with the Commanders, Cardinals and Buccaneers for front office jobs.

Brown joined the Colts in 2016 and also has worked in Cleveland, Washington and Chicago after breaking into the league as an intern with the Colts in 2000.

