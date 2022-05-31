Report: Jets still interested in Kwon Alexander

Getty Images

Veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander visited the Jets over a month ago and did not sign a contract for the 2022 season, but a deal may still come together with the AFC East club.

Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that the Jets remain interested in Alexander as the offseason program gets closer to coming to an end. There’s no word on what might be the obstacle to getting a deal done, but the Jets could use some experienced depth.

C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams are set to start this year and a pair of second-year players are behind them on the roster. Hamsah Nasirildeen and Jamien Sherwood were both converted from safety last year and Sherwood is coming off of a torn Achilles.

Alexander had 50 tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 12 games for the Saints last year. He spent 2019 and part of 2020 playing for current Jets head coach Robert Saleh when Saleh was the defensive coordinator for the 49ers.