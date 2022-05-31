Vikings signing Albert Wilson to one-year deal

Getty Images

The Vikings have agreed to terms free agent receiver Albert Wilson on a one-year contract, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Wilson and Dede Westbrook worked out for the team Tuesday.

Wilson, 29, spent the past three seasons with the Dolphins. He played 14 games last season, seeing action on 361 offensive snaps (38 percent of the team’s snaps for the season).

He caught 25 passes for 213 yards in 2021.

Wilson spent his first four seasons with the Chiefs before landing in Miami. In his career, Wilson has 218 receptions for 2,499 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He joins Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, Bisi Johnson, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Dan Chisena, Trishton Jackson, Myron Mitchell, Thomas Hennigan, Jalen Nailor and Blake Proehl in the Vikings’ receivers room.