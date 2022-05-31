Rusty Hardin issues scathing response to latest lawsuit filed against Deshaun Watson

May 31, 2022
On Tuesday, a 23rd woman filed a lawsuit against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. On Tuesday night, lawyer Rusty Hardin issued a statement that aggressively challenges the validity of the new claim.

“Deshaun Watson vehemently denies the allegations, just as he has since she first discussed them with members of our firm in March of last year,” Hardin said. “She repeated the allegations on social media in August and he denied them then. The only thing new about her contentions is the embellishment making them more extreme than prior versions. Deshaun’s denial remains the same.”

The 23rd plaintiff apparently contends that two of Hardin’s colleagues tried to talk her out of making claims against Watson. (We have not yet seen the new complaint.)

“The two highly respected lawyers from our firm, Letitia Quinones and Rachel Lewis, also vehemently deny there was any coercion or intimidation involved in the very cordial meeting at Vic and Anthony’s,” Hardin said. “They met her to see if she was one of Mr. Buzbee’s then still anonymous plaintiffs. At that time Mr. Buzbee refused to identify his clients. The suggestion that either of these two accomplished lawyers would have said ‘us black women must stick together’ is absurd. The interview was so congenial, she joined the lawyers for dinner afterwards.”

The new plaintiff, like the other 22, is represented by Tony Buzbee. Hardin’s team has tried to make Buzbee the focal point of their attack, accusing him of pushing these cases to enhance his social-media following and to score interviews on shows like Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.

“We are aware that more than a year ago she had other lawyers representing her and they ultimately terminated the representation,” Hardin said. “This plaintiff has long had a vendetta against Deshaun since she jealously and angrily published Deshaun’s personal data on social media in November 2020. In filing her lawsuit now she was obviously not influenced by recent developments. We are not surprised Mr. Buzbee was willing to say just about anything to get more publicity. He knows the NFL continues to investigate these cases, and this is a transparent attempt to further punish the man he sees as a potential payday.”

Watson consistently has denied the accusations made by those who are suing him. Regardless, there are now 23 different women suing him. Barring settlement or dismissal, there will be 23 trials, eventually. The fact that the 23rd suit has been filed now virtually guarantees that this legal odyssey will last through 2023 and likely into 2024.

11 responses to “Rusty Hardin issues scathing response to latest lawsuit filed against Deshaun Watson

  1. I’ve been wrongly accused twice by women and vindicated in court, so I know how women have that ‘he broke my heart so I have to get him’ mentality. But 23? All describing the same behavior? Steelers player gets cut for suspicion of DUI. A serial predator gets $230 million. Let the court play out yes, but wow. The Browns rolled the dice on a house-controlled table on their dime.

  2. It’s impossible for me to believe that Gooddell would let Watson play with these cases unresolved. But it’s also unfathomable to think that Watson could sit out the next season, two, or three???

  3. The Cleveland Browns. They hold hostage the quarterback who in his very short tenure played well, won a playoff game, played hurt. Heck with him. Hey there’s another quarterback with countless sexual misconduct allegations. The last we saw him he went 4-12. Let’s give him the very most guaranteed money ever in league history. The Cleveland Browns.

  4. Wow, Hardin, is it typical for your attorneys to take potential claimants against your client out to dinner? In what universe does that make your firm look better?

    I suppose they will say the dinner was “consensual”…

  5. dadsource says:

    May 31, 2022 at 8:18 pm

    I’ve been wrongly accused twice by women and vindicated in court, so I know how women have that ‘he broke my heart so I have to get him’ mentality. But 23? All describing the same behavior? Steelers player gets cut for suspicion of DUI. A serial predator gets $230 million. Let the court play out yes, but wow. The Browns rolled the dice on a house-controlled table on their dime
    ————–
    Since you brought it up…I’d like to know what happened that you consider yourself “vindicated” in court? Watson likely feels the same way when it comes to his criminal cases that hes been vindicated. I say this because you might want to re-examine those situations and see considering you had 2 instances that likely weren’t publicized that caused them to think you did something…Watson definitely seems to be scummy predator but incant honestly say you come across as any better.

  6. This guy is one sick puppy. How could the Browns be okay with making him the face of their franchise? How could Roger Goddell be okay with making him one of the faces of the National Football League?

  8. Watson shouldn’t be anywhere near a football field this season. If any of the charges stick, he shouldn’t be back ever. But knowing the Cleveland Browns, their response to this 23rd accusation will be to add more fully guaranteed money to Watson’s contract.

  9. dadsource says:
    May 31, 2022 at 8:18 pm
    I’ve been wrongly accused twice by women and vindicated in court, so I know how women have that ‘he broke my heart so I have to get him’ mentality. But 23? All describing the same behavior?
    _______________________________________________

    Ever heard of a class action lawsuit? You’ll see millions of people telling the same lie.

  10. wearewhowethoughtwewere says:
    May 31, 2022 at 8:19 pm
    It’s impossible for me to believe that Gooddell would let Watson play with these cases unresolved. But it’s also unfathomable to think that Watson could sit out the next season, two, or three???

    167Rate This

    ———————

    Goodell likely authorized the trade and gave the Browns the security which explains the arrogant and ludicrous money.

    You clearly don’t know Goodell very well. Follow the money.

  11. Curious if Team Brownie is having any buyers remorse. If management has any press conferences I’m betting they’ll be a doozy….

