Second round of Broncos bids are due by Monday

The contest to buy the Broncos is hearing up.

Mike Klis of 9News.com reports that the second round of bids for the Broncos are due by Monday, June 6.

Four groups are expected to make bids by the deadline: (1) the Rob Walton group, including Greg Penner; (2) the Josh Harris group, which includes Magic Johnson; (2) a group led by Jose Feliciano, with Behdad Eghbali and Todd Boehly; and (4) Mat Ishbia, with his brother Justin.

Klis notes that media mogul Bryon Allen is considered to be a long shot at this point.

PFT consistently has heard that the final price is expected to exceed $5 billion.

The Broncos hope to have the transaction finalized by the start of the 2022 regular season.