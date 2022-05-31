Steelers cut Trevon Mason

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Trevon Mason‘s brief time with the Steelers has come to an end.

Mason signed with the team a couple of weeks ago after a successful tryout during the Steelers’ rookie minicamp. The team announced that he was dropped from the roster on Tuesday.

Mason, who also attended the Jets’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, had 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks for the University of Arizona last season.

The Steelers drafted Demarvin Leal in the third round last month and they have Cam Heyward, Tyson Alualu, Stephon Tuitt, Chris Wormley, Henry Mondeaux, Isaiahh Loudermilk, and Montravious Adams back from last year’s roster. Tuitt did not play last season and hasn’t been around so far this offseason.