Texans waive Damon Hazelton to make room for Fabian Moreau

Getty Images

Cornerback Fabian Moreau agreed to a contract with the Texans on Tuesday and that meant another player lost his spot on the team’s 90-man roster.

The Texans officially announced Moreau’s signing and made room for him by waiving wide receiver Damon Hazelton.

Hazelton originally signed with the Texans after going undrafted out of Missouri in 2021, but got cut in early August. He landed with the Packers, but failed to make the team and landed back on the Texans practice squad later in the year. He signed a futures deal with the team earlier this year.

The move leaves the Texans with 12 wide receivers on the roster.