A 24th lawsuit will be filed against Deshaun Watson

Largely lost in the news that a 23rd lawsuit has been filed against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is that a 24th lawsuit is coming.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, per multiple reports, said Tuesday that yet another lawsuit against Watson is in the works.

Watson will deny all allegations, as he has throughout this process. But the total number will become two dozen.

Although Watson’s lawyers want to make Buzbee the focal point of the suggestion that it’s all embellished, exaggerated, and/or fabricated, it becomes very difficult for Buzbee, if he’s indeed holding together 24 women with meritless claims, to keep them from eventually getting wobbly. From complaining among themselves or to others that they thought it was going to be a quick and easy payday, that it’s all taking too long, and/or that they “didn’t sign up for this,” something along those lines would have surfaced by now. However, there’s been no indication whatsoever of a fracture or fissure among the plaintiffs who are suing Watson.

While there may indeed be serious weaknesses in one or more of the claims made against Watson, there are now 24 people making those claims. How can a reasonable person accept that all 24 are wrong or lying and/or that Buzbee has somehow engineered without a hitch a conspiracy of women who have weak cases to come together — and to stay together — for nearly 15 months, and counting.

He could still win each of the 24 cases, if they all go to trial. However, anyone who knows anything about how the legal system truly works would have to admit that any given lawsuit aimed at resolving contested facts is a crapshoot, a coin toss. The chances of winning 24 such coin tosses are slim, to say the least.

Through it all, the expanding portfolio of lawsuits continues to provide a very real distraction for Watson, his new team, and its fans — many of whom aren’t comfortable with the situation and many of whom have slipped into predictable, knee-jerk efforts to defend their quarterback, no matter what.

  2. I’m sure they can keep digging up willing participants to these suits…. He should have settled this thing in the beginning

  4. A grand jury found them meritless, that’s a factor that should be mentioned along the number.

  5. Boys, this may be the best 30 for 30 of all time.

    “What if I told you, a playoff team traded away it’s future and a quarter billion guaranteed dollars for nothing?”

  6. Funny thing little tidbit you’ll discover if you know someone in law enforcement…

    If you catch them doing one thing, it usually means they got away with it 10 times before.

  8. $230 million. Fully guaranteed. Forever retaining the title “Mistake by the Lake”

  9. I am not saying none of these claims are false, but I have to believe many of them are a “MONEY GRAB”

  10. In 2023, suspend him for a year (when the big bucks kick in on his contract). And if Watson thinks he can orchestrate 24 trials to all happen in the offseason, he’s got another thing coming. The team leader will be sitting in court for the week while Cleveland is preparing for a 1st place showdown in mid- December. This is the leader of your team people. Cleveland deserves everything they get from this situation. And I hope Baker tells them to go kick stones.

    How much guaranteed money did they give him? Is there any “out” for the Browns if they decide to go a new direction, or the NFL decides he isnt worthy of the shield (lol, like that would happen)?

  12. How can you have a serial assault schemer playing qb in the nfl?

    Just curious.

  13. What were the Browns thinking when they traded for Watson and gave him all of that guaranteed money?

  15. I never thought I’d admit this, but I’m so sick of all this stuff with Watson I actually miss the summer Favre drama from back in the day.

  17. Here comes more “vehement” denials. Vehement denials usually mean allegations are true.

  19. Cleveland has to sit Watson until all this is settled or if his lawyers can somehow get him a not guilty verdict in court.

  21. Here we go Brownies, here we go!!

    Oh man, wonder if 23 and 24 came up in the teams investigation.

  22. I’d say at 22 the claims were enough. The Texans actually look smart for parting with this guy and the Browns are still the Browns.

  23. A lot of press is being given to a QB who hasn’t accomplished anything of significance in his professional career.

  25. Everyone knows a cash settlement is coming. I’d expect even more people to file a lawsuit or join a group claim against Watson.

  26. The footnotes to lawsuit #23 indicate that Watson offered $100,000 each to settle but not all the plaintiffs would get on board due to “the aggressive nondisclosure agreement that Watson’s team proposed.”

    The price is only going up from here.

  28. I’ve been wondering what the Browns plan is if new stuff keeps coming up. It’s not going to be as easy as “stop getting massages” because guys with problems like this tend to keep getting into similar situations. And since he has zero credibility literally any charge is going to taken seriously. We could see a new charge coming up every couple months indefinitely. Some might be credible, others might not be, but all will get reported on and many will believe anything they hear about him. He’s a never-ending PR nightmare.

  29. $230million divided by X (no way it stays at 24) number of lawsuits. Sounds like fair settlement.

  30. gor3hound says:
    June 1, 2022 at 9:42 am
    A grand jury found them meritless, that’s a factor that should be mentioned along the number.

    —————————-

    No there just wasn’t enough evidence to criminally charge him. Which sadly happens in the majority of the he said she said cases. Just because there’s not enough evidence to bring up charges doesn’t mean it did not happen. People have gotten away with murder because there wasn’t enough evidence to convict

  32. remember the grand jury is not a trial jury, just citizens, who may be fans, that are looking at limited evidence and testimony so not too much weight should be put on its outcome, especially since the prosecutor did not very strongly push for indictment in this social climate, which is a crime in it self. Seems like a lazy prosecutor who looked at the optics of indicting a person such as deshaun and wanted nothing to do with the fallout that would go with it. now his team is focusing on smearing the plantiff attorney, wow, talk about a pivot.

  33. With a high paid ambulance chaser like Buzbee, I wouldn’t be shocked if it came out that SOME of the cases are just cash grabs. That being said if half of the cases have merit, that’s still 12 women that have valid cases which still makes Watson a serial predator that the league has the power to suspend. Travis Bauer was suspended for 2 years on cases that were dismissed in the criminal court. 2 years for 2 counts. Like I said if half of Watson’s cases have merit the suspension should be indefinite.

  35. I said way back at the beginning and still contend this is and was all about Money and they lost a lot of leverage when the grand jury refused to indict on more than one occasion.

