Aaron Rodgers’ birdie putt on final hole decides The Match

Tom Brady got his first win in The Match in three tries, but it took a birdie putt from Aaron Rodgers for the Bucs quarterback to earn the bracelet that goes to the victors.

The 12-hole golf match featured four quarterbacks Wednesday night, with no PGA Tour golfers participating for the first time in the six years of the event. Rodgers and Brady took on Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in The Match VI at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

Brady and Rodgers won the first two holes in match play before Mahomes and Allen rallied. The young guns took their first lead on the eighth hole. The old guys tied it back up on Brady’s birdie putt on the 10th hole, and the teams remained tied going into the final hole.

Rodgers’ clutch, 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole, which came after Allen nearly sank an 80-foot birdie putt of his own, prompted a victorious fist pump from the Packers quarterback. It was a natural birdie for Rodgers on the par-3.

“I felt really good about [the putt], to be honest,” Rodgers said on the broadcast. “Tommy gave me a great read. I heard Trevor [Immelman] and Charles [Barkley] in my head telling me I was going to make it, and I felt good about the line when I hit it. I knew it was going in. It was a fun day.”

Rodgers now is 2-0 in The Match with two match winners. He walked in a birdie putt to beat Brady and Phil Mickelson in The Match last year while playing with PGA Tour golfer Bryson DeChambeau.