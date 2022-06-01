Andrew Berry: We’re excited to see David Njoku’s best football

Posted by Myles Simmons on June 1, 2022, 9:34 AM EDT
NFL: NOV 07 Browns at Bengals
Getty Images

Late last week, word emerged that tight end David Njoku had agreed to a four-year deal worth $56.75 million with Cleveland.

Now that move has become official, with the Browns announcing the extension on Wednesday morning.

“We are pleased to secure David Njoku’s presence in Cleveland with this extension,” General Manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. “David’s multi-faceted skill set in both the run and pass game is a key component of our offensive system. His ability to generate explosive plays with his athleticism, speed and run-after-catch ability along with his productivity as a blocker on the line of scrimmage is a difficult combination to find in a single player. We’ve seen David grow throughout his time here and are excited to see his best football over the next several seasons.”

Njoku’s production will have to increase to match the contract. In 16 games last season, he caught 36 passes for 475 yards with four touchdowns. His best season came in 2018, when he caught 56 passes for 639 yards with four TDs.

In 65 career games, Njoku has 148 receptions for 1,754 yards with 15 touchdowns. He was the 29th overall pick of the 2017 draft.

Njoku had been slated to play out the 2022 season on the franchise tag before signing his new contract.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Andrew Berry: We’re excited to see David Njoku’s best football

  1. Time for TEs to stop whining about their contracts. This is a lot of money to pay a guy with his production. Seriously, 36 grabs and less than 500 yards last year? Those are really average numbers.

  2. The Browns Wildly overpaid for an average tight end that has done Little to merit this contract.

  3. Are you excited to see DeShaun Watson and more lawsuits piling up with Mayfield standing there?

    Great management.

  4. Njoku lost one season in the incompetent Freddie Kitchens doghouse and parts of two others with injuries – and all of his career with backup caliber QB. The only more athletic TE is Darren Walker. Njoku could be a stud with DeShaun Watson at QB.

  5. Njoku is a good TE, but paying 15 mil for 4 years is absolute massive overpayment. The contract should have been half that.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.