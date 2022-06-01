Andrew Berry: We’re excited to see David Njoku’s best football

Getty Images

Late last week, word emerged that tight end David Njoku had agreed to a four-year deal worth $56.75 million with Cleveland.

Now that move has become official, with the Browns announcing the extension on Wednesday morning.

“We are pleased to secure David Njoku’s presence in Cleveland with this extension,” General Manager Andrew Berry said in a statement. “David’s multi-faceted skill set in both the run and pass game is a key component of our offensive system. His ability to generate explosive plays with his athleticism, speed and run-after-catch ability along with his productivity as a blocker on the line of scrimmage is a difficult combination to find in a single player. We’ve seen David grow throughout his time here and are excited to see his best football over the next several seasons.”

Njoku’s production will have to increase to match the contract. In 16 games last season, he caught 36 passes for 475 yards with four touchdowns. His best season came in 2018, when he caught 56 passes for 639 yards with four TDs.

In 65 career games, Njoku has 148 receptions for 1,754 yards with 15 touchdowns. He was the 29th overall pick of the 2017 draft.

Njoku had been slated to play out the 2022 season on the franchise tag before signing his new contract.