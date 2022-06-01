Bills’ Andre Smith hit with six-game PED suspension

Getty Images

Bills special teams player Andre Smith has been suspended for the first six games of the season.

Smith was suspended six games for violating the league’s policy against performance-enhancing substances, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 25-year-old Smith is heading into his third season with the Bills. Although he is listed as a linebacker, last year he didn’t play any snaps on defense, but he did play 68 percent of the Bills’ special teams snaps.

Originally a seventh-round draft pick of the Panthers in 2018, Smith has found a niche for himself as a role player, but he will now have an uphill battle to make the roster, as the Bills may find someone else who can do his job while he’s out for the first six games of the season.

Smith is eligible to practice and play in the preseason for the Bills but will have to be away from the team starting in Week One.