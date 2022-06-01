Chase Young: Everything is going as planned in ACL rehab

Getty Images

While Commanders defensive end Chase Young is still rehabbing his knee after tearing his ACL last season, he’s back at the team’s facility for the voluntary offseason program.

Young spoke to the media after Washington’s practice on Wednesday and said he’s feeling good in his recovery process.

“I’m running. I’ve squatted a substantial amount of weight — I’m not going to put any numbers out there,” Young said, via NBC Sports Washington. “But everything is going as planned. I’m happy where I’m at and I’m confident on everything I’m doing going forward.”

Young did not put a timetable on his possible return to practice. But Young did note that whenever he gets on the field, it’s mostly going to be about how he feels.

“It’s just one of those things, I can just tell as I’m getting better,” Young said. “It’s all about feeling and definitely confidence. I think the time I will know, I’m going to get it from just how I feel.”

Young suffered the injury in Washington’s Week 10 loss to Tampa Bay. The 2020 AP defensive rookie of the year ended last season with 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, four QB hits, and a pair of forced fumbles in nine games.