Chase Young, Montez Sweat at OTAs this week

Chase Young isn’t ready to resume football activities after tearing his ACL last season, but he has decided to continue working his way back to full health with the rest of the team.

The Commanders said, via Peter Hailey of NBCSportsWashington.com, that Young will be at this week’s organized team activities. He’s also set to speak with reporters, which could bring some hints about when he will be ready for a full return to action.

Another defensive end has also reported for OTAs this week. Montez Sweat was away from the team for personal reasons, but is also on hand this week.

Sweat had his fifth-year option picked up this offseason, so he’s tied to the team through the 2023 season. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin had no option year to exercise and remains away from the team as he moves into the final year of his rookie deal.