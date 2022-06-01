Frank Reich: We’re trying to see how we can make progress with Darius Leonard’s ankle

Getty Images

Colts linebacker Darius Leonard said last month that his ankle “feels a whole lot better” than it did at the end of last season, but he has been sitting out of OTA practices recently because of the issue.

Leonard had surgery on the ankle before last season and said that he was hopeful that he wouldn’t need to have another procedure. On Wednesday, Colts head coach Frank Reich said the team does not believe that’s on the table, but that they are still trying to find a way to get Leonard back on the field.

“We’re trying to be cautious with him. Taking it day by day, trying to see what we’re dealing with and how we can make some progress,” Reich said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

There’s still a good chunk of time before training camp and having Leonard ready at that point will be more important than any work before the offseason program wraps up. If he can’t get to that point, all involved will likely have to revisit all options to get him back to full speed.