House Oversight Committee requests testimony from Roger Goodell, Daniel Snyder at a June 22 hearing

Getty Images

Congress continues to move forward with its investigation of the Washington Commanders and the NFL.

The House Committee on Oversight & Reform has announced that it will hold a hearing on June 22. The Committee has requested the attendance and testimony of two key individuals: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Commanders owner Daniel Snyder.

“The hearing is the next step in the Committee’s months-long investigation into the Commanders’ hostile workplace culture and will also examine the NFL’s handling of allegations of workplace misconduct, the NFL’s role in setting and enforcing standards across the League, and legislative reforms needed to address these issues across the NFL and other workplaces,” the Committee said in a press release.

“Since we launched our investigation in October, the Committee’s goal has been to uncover the truth about the culture of harassment and abuse at the Washington Commanders, to hold accountable those responsible, and to better protect workers across the country,” Rep. Carolyn Maloney, the Chairwoman of the Committee, said. “The Committee has worked tirelessly to obtain critical information, including the findings of the internal investigation conducted by attorney Beth Wilkinson, only to be met with obstruction from the Commanders and the NFL at every turn. We must have transparency and accountability, which is why we are calling on Mr. Goodell and Mr. Snyder to answer the questions they have dodged for the last seven months. The hearing will explore how Congress can act to prevent employers from silencing victims of workplace misconduct and ensure that what happened at the Commanders organization does not happen again.”

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, clued the league and the team of stonewalling the process.

“Mr. Snyder and Mr. Goodell need to appear before the Committee to address these issues and answer our questions about the pervasive workplace misconduct at the Washington Commanders, and how the NFL addressed these issues,” Rep. Krishnamoorthi said.

The Wilkinson findings continue to be a critical aspect of the case. The league specifically did not want written recommendations from Wilkinson, who investigated the situation for 10 months. Common sense suggests that the league didn’t want written recommendations because it didn’t want to have to act on them — or to find a semi-plausible way to ignore them.

As originally reported by 106.7 The Fan last year and as confirmed by PFT in February, Wilkinson would have recommended that Snyder be required to sell the team. Instead, the league paid Wilkinson and her firm millions of dollars to thoroughly probe the situation and, ultimately, to keep her opinions to herself.

It will be interesting to see whether Goodell and Snyder show up. They should. I’ll be surprised if they do. They know that, while nothing good comes from resisting, even worse would come from full and honest and transparent cooperation.