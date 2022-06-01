Jamel Dean looking to bump interception total while looking for second contract

Getty Images

Many players claim to not be focused on contractual matters heading into the final years of their pacts, but Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean has gone a different route this offseason.

Dean said in early May that the prospect of a second NFL contract was a big motivation for him and he repeated it from the team’s OTA session on Tuesday. Dean also shared one area where he hopes to improve as he makes his case for a new deal.

Dean has five interceptions through his first three seasons and has set a goal of picking off at least that many passes this time around.

“One or two a season, that’s not nearly enough compared to players that are getting like, five through 11” Dean said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “I always want to be in the top category in that, so that’s why I’ve got to improve [that] aspect of the game, and that’s why I’ve been taking advantage of all the reps I can get, just to try to perfect my craft.”

Interceptions aren’t the only path to a sizable second deal for corners as Dean’s teammate Carlton Davis signed a three-year, $45 million deal this offseason after picking off six passes over his first four seasons. The Bucs also have Sean Murphy-Bunting in the final year of his contract, so there will be multiple decisions to ponder on the contract front at cornerback in Tampa.