John Madden returns to cover of the Madden game

EA Sports

For the first time in more than 20 years, the man for whom the Madden franchise is named will return to the cover of the game.

John Madden, who arguably has influenced the game more than any other person ever has or ever will, lands on the cover of the game named for him. Madden died in late 2021.

The announcement coincides with the release of the very first Madden game, on June 1, 1988.

The game has carried the exclusive NFL and NFL Players Association license for nearly a generation. For many, it was how they first learned about football. Many play the game every day.

Those who play the Madden 23 edition will see John Madden himself every time they fire up the game. And that’s a very good thing. Plenty of young NFL fans don’t know enough about John Madden.

They’ll learn plenty about his in the new version of the game. And they’ll hear from him directly. Yes, Coach Madden’s voice is returning to the game via, according to EA Sports, “remastered audio clips that call back to his legendary days as a broadcaster.”