Keenan Allen: Chargers’ OTAs are amazing, every position has All-Pro talent

USA Today

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen says there’s a special collection of talent on the field at Organized Team Activities.

Allen said he’s the kind of competitor who always goes into a season optimistic about his team winning the Super Bowl, but that this year’s roster looks more loaded than ever.

“Does it look different? Absolutely. Just every position has All-Pro, Super Bowl, superstar talent. You can see it when we practice. It’s amazing,” Allen said.

Still, Allen said he and his teammates aren’t talking about the Super Bowl three months before the season starts.

“No. We don’t talk about it. I think it’s just an understanding of what it looks like. It looks like what it’s supposed to look like. We just have to take care of our business,” Allen said.

Virtually all of the Chargers’ top players have shown up for voluntary OTAs, getting an early start on what Allen hopes will prove to be a special season.